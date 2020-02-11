The Rock Comments On Daughter Joining WWE

The Rock took to Instagram in the early morning hours of Tuesday to congratulate his 18 year old daughter Simone Johnson on signing with WWE.

Rock confirmed that Simone has signed a deal to work in WWE NXT as WWE’s first-ever 4th generation Superstar.

“Dreams ain’t just for dreamers,” Rock wrote. “Congrats to my #1 born, Simone Johnson on officially signing her wrestling contract with @wwe @wwenxt and on her way to becoming the first ever 4th generation WWE athlete. Carry our family name proudly, but your road will always be yours to create, earn & own. So proud. Live your dream. Let’s work. #humblehungry #hardestworkersintheroom #4thgeneration”

As noted, WWE announced on Monday that Simone has reported to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando. This comes after she started training some last year. Simone’s social media indicates that she is close with several members of the NXT women’s division, including Indi Hartwell and Jessi Kamea.