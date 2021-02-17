The Rock Comments On Possibly Running To Be President Of The U.S.

The Rock recently spoke with Erin Jensen of USA Today to promote last night’s “Young Rock” premiere on NBC. He said he would consider running for office of President of the United States if that’s what the American people wanted.

Here’s what Rock had to say just this week on a possible run:

“I would consider a presidential run in the future if that’s what the people wanted. Truly I mean that, and I’m not flippant in any way with my answer. That would be up to the people…So I would wait, and I would listen. I would have my finger on the pulse, my ear to the ground.”

The Rock previously made headlines in 2017 for saying he was “seriously considering” a run. This shows that he has not given up on a possible campaign.