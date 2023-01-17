The Rock Comments on Potential WWE Sale, Vince McMahon’s Involvement, More

WWE Legend Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson believes that if WWE is sold, the new owners must be as committed as Chairman Vince McMahon.

The Great One was recently interviewed by CNBC and asked about a possible WWE sale. He expressed excitement for what could happen and wished Vince and the company the best.

“I could tell you this, it’s an exciting brand, it’s a brand I’ve been very fortunate to have tremendous success over the decades,” Rock said. “Also, for your viewers in the business world, the lineage goes back multi-generational for WWE. My grandfather wrestled for Vince McMahon Sr. in the 70s, my dad wrestled for Vince McMahon in the 80s, and then I came along with the bad haircut and fanny pack and continued to wrestle for Vince as well. We’ve seen tremendous success over the years. I think it’s a very attractive company and I’m excited. I wish Vince and that company all the best.”

The Rock, who bought the XFL with partners in recent years, acknowledged how complicated a sale and acquisition of this magnitude can be. He was questioned about McMahon’s role in the sale.

“With the world of professional wrestling and WWE, it’s so unique,” Rock said. “The fanbase is very large and very passionate. There is nothing like the WWE. With the new owners, if there are new owners, and acquirers who come in, they have to share that same passion that Vince has and for the world of pro wrestling. With a company like this that has been so incredibly successful over the years, a sale and acquisition can be very complicated. There is a unique anchor added, I believe, where Vince feels you have to find the right buyer who still has the passion and love for this unique world.”

The Rock is expected to return for a match against Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39, but nothing has been confirmed. He has not appeared on WWE TV since the premiere of SmackDown on FOX in October 2019.