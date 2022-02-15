The Rock Comments On Super Bowl Appearance With A WWE Return Tease

Just prior to Sunday’s Super Bowl LVI football game kickoff, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson introduced the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams while cutting a WWE-style promo.

Jamie Iovine, who attended the game, wrote the following about The Rock’s introduction:

“So @TheRock absolutely crushed his intro yesterday but when he said ‘millions’ and didn’t pause for AND MILLIONS by the fans I shed a small tear.”

The Rock issued a response:

“brother that was a little ‘Easter egg’ for you and the MILLIONS… 🤣🎤

Don’t worry…the MILLIONS with a *pause is coming soon…. 😉👊🏾”

Fans speculated in the replies that this was The Rock teasing a return to WWE. Some fans replied with GIF images of WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. As previously noted, The Rock vs. Reigns has been rumored for Wrestlemania 39 in Los Angeles.