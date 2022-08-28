The Rock Comments on the 20-Year Anniversary of His Match Against Brock Lesnar

The Rock published the following on Instagram:

“20 years ago this week, we made history in New York and pro wrestling was never the same again 🔥💀🔥

The Rock vs Brock Lesnar

WWE UNDISPUTED CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH

I always had great chemistry with Brock as he was one of the greatest pure athletes I’ve ever danced with.

We spent about 6 months wrestling around the world together, grooming Brock to become @WWE Heavyweight Champion.

It culminated to this historic SUMMER SLAM PPV where the crowd was absolutely electric.

Historic for two reasons:

#1) In wrestling terms, I ‘did the honors’ of having Brock beat me right in the middle of the ring, 1-2-3.

Brock is new champion.

Brock is new face of WWE.

#2) My contract was up in WWE and I quietly – and GRATEFULLY – retired as a full time pro wrestler after an incredible (and insanely short) 6 year career.

It’s so wildly incomprehensible at times when I think back – that I only wrestled for 6 YEARS.

How crazy is that irony?

A 6 YEAR CAREER 🤯

What a journey.

#hardestworkerintheroom

#gratefulman

#peopleschamp

* grace note *

I did return to wrestling from 2011 to 2013 as it was my way of giving back to the business that was so good to me + I just f’n love wrestling 😈💪🏾”