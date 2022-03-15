The Rock Comments On Tonight’s “Young Rock” Season 2 Premiere, First Look Video

NBC’s “Young Rock” comedy series will return tonight for season two, featuring WWE Legend Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and his life story. The thirty-minute episode will premiere at 8pm ET on NBC.

Below are the episode guides for tonight’s season two premiere, titled “Unprecedented Fatherhood,” and next week’s “Seven Bucks” episode:

“S2E01, Unprecedented Fatherhood: As the 2032 election nears, Dwayne reflects on what it means to be a father; in 1984, little Dewey vies for his father’s attention; in 1987, teenage Dwayne arrives in Nashville; in 1996, adult Dwayne struggles in the Canadian Football League.”

“S2E02, Seven Bucks: Calgary, 1996 – Dwayne struggles to find his footing on the Calgary Stampeders practice squad; fearing he’ll be cut, he spends a life-changing day with a teammate; in 2032, an online troll threatens Dwayne’s presidential campaign.”

The third episode is titled “In Your Blood” and will air on Tuesday, March 29.

The second season of Young Rock will pick up where the first season ended, with the world getting ready to find out if “modern day” Rock in 2032 was going to run for the office of President of the United States or not. The second season will feature a number of pro wrestling stars and WWE Hall of Famers who weren’t featured in the first season. Some of the names featured in this season include Jerry Lawler, Bam Bam Bigelow, Tommy Rich, Bill Dundee, The Great Kabuki, Triple H, The Undertaker, Mick Foley, Downtown Bruno Lauer (aka Harvey Wippleman), Mantaur, The Brooklyn Brawler, Gene Okerlund, Big John Studd, Mr. Fuji, Nikolai Volkoff, Freddie Blassie, Ric Flair, Roddy Piper, Andre the Giant, The Iron Sheik, Afa, Sika, Junkyard Dog, and Randy Savage. Andre will become a series regular in season two. Rock’s father, Rocky Johnson is also portrayed again, while his grandfather, Peter Maivia will be portrayed for the first time.

There is at least one season two episode that is set in the Memphis territory in the 1980s, and there’s also several references to WWE’s Attitude Era, which you can see in the season two First Look and trailer videos seen below. PWInsider reports that there’s been talk of having the Attitude Era as a regularly featured time period if and when the series is renewed for a third season.

The Rock took to Instagram this afternoon and made several posts to hype tonight’s season two premiere.

“Ahead of TONIGHT’s #YoungRock season premiere, here’s a fun first look! Thank you so much guys for making us NBC’s #1 COMEDY! What a wild road I’ve traveled. Enjoy the show tonight!! #YOUNGROCK @8PM on @NBC @SevenBucksProd,” Rock wrote in one Instagram post.

You can see Rock’s Instagram posts below, along with the First Look video for season two, and the trailer: