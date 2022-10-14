The Rock Comments on WWE Regime Change and The Bloodline

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson recently spoke with Chris Van Vliet and praised The Bloodline.

“With Roman, I think he’s doing a pretty good job, and the boys too, The Usos, too,” Rock said.

Rock was also asked about the recent regime transition that saw WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H take control of creative when former WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon retired.

“What an interesting shift that the company has gone through this year,” Rock said. “Unexpected in many ways, but when the unexpectations happen in that kind of way, that form or fashion, especially in that business, you gotta have the ability and the agility to pivot, which they have.”

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. The Rock has been speculated for WrestleMania 39 in April, and you can read Rock’s recent comments on Reigns by clicking here.

The following is Rock’s complete “INSIGHT” interview: