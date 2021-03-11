The Rock Comments On XFL/CFL Collaboration Negotiations

Former WWE Champion Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson took to Instagram to issue a lengthy statement on his XFL league entering into collaboration negotiations with the CFL (Canadian Football League).

As noted earlier, both leagues issued a statement and announced that they are having formal talks ahead of “opportunities for the leagues to collaborate, innovate, and grow the game of football.” The planned 2020 relaunch of the XFL will likely be delayed due to these talks. You can click here for the full report from earlier, along with the statements from league officials.

The XFL, formerly owned by WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon, was sold last fall to a private equity group that is led by The Rock. Rock later said the relaunch season would be an uphill battle, but they were focused on the league. The Great One has somewhat of a history with the CFL as he signed with the Calgary Stampeders after going undrafted in the 1995 NFL Draft, following a successful run in college at the University of Miami. The Stampeders cut Rock from the team during his first season, and shortly after that he started training for a pro wrestling career. He would sign with WWE in 1996 and the rest is history.

Rock noted in his new Instagram statement that being cut by the CFL was the greatest thing that ever happened to him, as it set him on a path that has brought him right back to the league years later. He noted that they are looking to help create even greater and bigger opportunities for players and fans, adding that his loyalty will always lie with the players and fans as an owner who’s had his hands in the dirt before.

Here is Rock’s full post-