The Rock Comments On Young Rock Season 3, New Night On NBC Announced

“Young Rock” is moving to NBC’s Friday night line-up.

We noted last week how NBC had renewed “Young Rock” for a third season. The comedy is inspired by the life of WWE Legend Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. Now NBC has announced that the third season will air from 8:30-9pm ET on Friday nights.

The third season is scheduled to premiere in November. “Young Rock” will then begin airing after Lopez vs. Lopez and before Dateline on Friday nights.

“Young Rock” will still be available on Peacock the following day, which will be Saturday for season three.

The second season of “Young Rock” is currently airing on NBC Tuesday nights, and is available on Peacock the following day. Season one of “Young Rock” averaged 3.036 million viewers with a 0.62 key demo rating per episode, over 11 episodes. Season two has averaged 2.150 million viewers with a 0.40 key demo rating so far, across the 9 episodes that have aired as of this week.

Rock has not commented on the new timeslot for season three, but he did take to Instagram this morning and react to the season three renewal. As seen below, Rock congratulated everyone involved with the show and thanked fans for making “Young Rock” the #1 primetime comedy on NBC.

The Rock stars in the show alongside Joseph Lee Anderson, Stacey Leilua, Ana Tuisila, Adrian Groulx, Bradley Constant, Uli Latukefu, Fasitua Amosa, John Tui and Matthew Willig. The show was created by Nahnatchka Khan and Jeff Chiang and inspired by Rock’s life. Rock, Khan, Chiang, Brian Gewirtz, Dany Garcia, Jennifer Carreras, and Hiram Garcia serve as Executive Producers, while the show is produced by Seven Bucks, Universal Television, and Fierce Baby Productions.

There’s no word on when “Young Rock” season 3 will film or premiere, but we will keep you updated when more information is available.

Stay tuned for more on “Young Rock” and The Great One. You can see his full Instagram post below: