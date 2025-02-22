The Rock Discusses His WWE Role And Creative Partnership With Triple H

During his WWE SmackDown appearance on Friday, The Rock officially announced that WrestleMania 42 will take place at the Superdome in New Orleans. The announcement was followed by a high-stakes segment with Cody Rhodes, fueling speculation about his WrestleMania involvement.

After SmackDown, The Rock spoke at the post-show press conference, discussing his current relationship with Triple H and how their dynamic has evolved from competitors in the ring to collaborators in WWE’s executive structure.

“Nick Khan and Triple H, as well. With those two guys in particular…wrestling is an interesting business to be in because, while it’s a big business, I also feel like you’ve got to love it. If you’re these C Suite Executives, you have to love the business. That’s what Triple H… [he] loves this business. I’ve known him for a long time. We’ve done a lot of fun stuff together, a lot of crazy stuff. He’s doing a great job. I talk with him often. We’re very close.”

The Rock praised Triple H’s willingness to take creative risks, noting that their shared vision for “bold, unpredictable, and disruptive” storytelling has strengthened their bond.

“What I like about Triple H is that he’ll present me with something, I’ll like it, then we’ll chop it up, we’ll talk about it, and I’ll present him something else. Ultimately, what I love about Paul, by the way, it’s always been this way with Paul. Even back when we were wrestling every night together on the road. ‘Hey, let’s do something that’s never been done. Let’s do something that is unpredictable. Let’s do something that is bold.’”

Referring to his SmackDown segment with Cody Rhodes, The Rock emphasized the boldness of his character’s approach, calling it “audacious” and “disruptive.”

“Regarding tonight with the Final Boss and coming to Cody Rhodes and saying, ‘I want to make you bigger than The Rock and I want to provide you and make all your dreams come true and your baby’s baby’s babies, and legacy. I want to make it all come true.’ Audacious, bold, disruptive. I could tell Paul, and he’ll say, ‘Yeah, great, let’s go for it.’ I love that about him. That’s the bond that we have.”

With The Rock’s WrestleMania 42 location announcement now official, all eyes are on whether he will step into the ring at WrestleMania 41—or if his role as “The Final Boss” will reshape WWE’s long-term storytelling.