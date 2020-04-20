The Rock Doesn’t Rule Out Potential Dream Match With Roman Reigns

During his recent Instagram live stream, The Rock commented on a possible match with Roman Reigns:

“Rock vs Roman Reigns — is it possible? Sure, anything is possible. I’m always open and that’s the cool thing about professional wrestling is there’s an adaptability to pro wrestling and you never say never in pro wrestling and you never say never with Vince McMahon who has been one of my mentors in business for a very long time and we’re very, very close friend and confadant. You never say no.”

“You know for something like that to happen I think the venue would have to be right. I think the business model has to be right [laughs]. I’m very close with Roman, we’re family, so we’ll see.”