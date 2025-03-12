The Rock Drops Cryptic Video Following Cody Rhodes’ Rejection & John Cena’s Heel Turn

Ever since The Rock returned to WWE on the February 21st episode of SmackDown, he has kept fans buzzing with his shocking involvement in the Undisputed WWE Championship picture. During his return, The Rock declared that he wanted the soul of Cody Rhodes, setting the stage for a major confrontation.

At WWE Elimination Chamber 2025, The Rock confronted Rhodes again, but the champion rejected his offer. This led to John Cena’s shocking heel turn, as he viciously attacked Rhodes and aligned himself with The Rock, leaving the Undisputed WWE Champion laid out in the ring.

Since Elimination Chamber, The Rock has not appeared on WWE programming, but he recently took to Twitter/X to share a new video titled:

“The Final Boss’s POV: Cody Rhodes’s Defiance & John Cena’s Heel Turn WWE Elimination Chamber 2025.”

The Rock’s exact return date to WWE programming remains unclear, but with John Cena confirmed for next week’s episode of Raw, fans are eagerly waiting to see when The Final Boss will make his next move.