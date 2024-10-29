The Rock Expected To Make More Sporadic WWE Appearances

Fans should not be concerned about The Rock’s WWE priorities leading up to WrestleMania 41.

Coming off WrestleMania 40, where he worked his first match in years, he was expected to face Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes next year. Rock made a surprise appearance following the Bad Blood main event, which saw Rhodes and Roman Reigns defeat Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu.

While Dave Meltzer reported that Rock was not scheduled for WrestleMania 41 next April and had stated that he would be unable to perform the match, Rock later responded in an Instagram comment on his post, saying, “Don’t believe any of that bull****.” WrestleVotes reported two weeks ago that The Rock’s plans to wrestle at WrestleMania 41 remain in place.

According to Fightful, “At least sources within WWE claim that the company is a priority for the Rock, and he’s expected in the fold here and there in sporadic fashion. Higher-ups that Fightful spoke to said the Rock has made clear he’s a part of “the family” and will appear when he’s able.”

Intuit Dome sources believe The Rock is expected to appear in the first episode of Raw on Netflix.

Regarding his Bad Blood appearance, it was reported that WWE received solid confirmation of Rock’s appearance a few days before the show.