The Rock Hints At Plans To Disrupt Things In WWE Heading Into WrestleMania Season

The Rock is ready to shake things up in WWE.

Ahead of his scheduled appearance at Saturday’s WWE Elimination Chamber premium live event in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, “The Final Boss” took to X to share an interesting statement.

“Thanks for watching the show, we got some disruptive moves coming up so tune in,” Rock wrote via X. “Love playin’ this audacious, unpredictable character known as Final Boss.”

He added, “Toronto – I’ll see you this weekend at Elimination Chamber.”