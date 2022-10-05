The Rock Hypes Vice “Tales from The Territories” Premiere, Brian Gewirtz and Others Comment

Tonight at 10 o’clock Eastern Time, the first episode of the new documentary series “Tales from the Territories” will air on Vice TV.

Evan Husney and Jason Eisener, the creators of “Dark Side of the Ring,” along with The Rock and Dany Garcia of Seven Bucks Productions, are the show’s executive producers. The new series also stars Jason Eisener. Work on the show was also done by Brian Gewirtz, who formerly served as the head writer for WWE and now serves as the senior vice president of creative development for Seven Bucks.

The first two episodes of the show will be dedicated to Memphis Wrestling and will feature guest appearances from WWE Hall of Famers such as Jerry Lawler, Jimmy Hart, and Jeff Jarrett, amongst others. The preview, as well as a synopsis for the first two episodes, can be found below.

Today, The Rock posted a message on Twitter in which he described this as one of his “love letters” to the professional wrestling industry. In addition to that, he shared the official series poster.

“One of my love letters to pro wrestling premieres TONIGHT! Our NEW @SevenBucksProd series #TalesFromTheTerritories has arrived. The insane & dangerous stories of pro wrestling’s greatest eras, told by pro wrestling’s greatest legends themselves. TONIGHT at 10PM on @VICETV,” Rock wrote.

Rock commented on the reasoning behind selecting Memphis Wrestling as the first episode of the series.

“We chose the iconic pro wrestling territory of MEMPHIS for our season premiere of #TalesFromTheTerritories I grew up in this territory when my dad wrestled with these legends. And I started my career in Memphis worked for my friends the Jarrets & Lawler. TONIGHT on @VICETV,” he wrote.

Episode 1 Synopsis: Memphis: Where Wrestling Was Real New. “In Memphis, the Mid-South Coliseum’s unique blend of slow-burn, story-driven matches and pre-MTV music video vignettes captivated audiences every week.”

Episode 2 Synopsis: Andy Kaufman vs. The King of Memphis New. “One of the most infamous stories in wrestling lore, TV star Andy Kaufman traveled from Hollywood to Memphis to wrestle women, before facing off against King Jerry Lawler.”

You can check out the preview for tonight below, where you’ll also find tweets from Rock and posts from Gewirtz, Jarrett, Lawler, Dutch Mantell, and others:

The show is as cool as the poster – #TalesFromTheTerritories from @SevenBucksProd and the creators of #DarksideOfTheRing premieres 10pm ET on @VICETV tonight! pic.twitter.com/LLaCrNzaxI — Brian Gewirtz (@bfg728) October 4, 2022

When I started at WWE I had the honor of working with legends like @Fgbrisco, @JRsBBQ, @MichaelPSHayes1, @JerryLawler, Jack Lanza and Pat Patterson. Their stories were always mesmerizing & now they’re coming to life! #TALESFROMTHETERRITORIES debuts TOMORROW night 10pm ET @VICETV pic.twitter.com/gowrqFUGmc — Brian Gewirtz (@bfg728) October 3, 2022

An authentic era deserves maximum authenticity. Watch artist Paul Mann put the finishing touches on the official poster art for #TalesfromtheTerritories. And join us TONIGHT for the world premiere at 10pm on @VICETV. https://t.co/5T1DUFGKU9 pic.twitter.com/WCLUXCIHQj — Tales from the Territories (@DarkSideOfRing) October 4, 2022

TONIGHT… We take you back to the wild times & glory days of Memphis Wrestling. Strap in for gouged eyeballs, self-inflicted axe scars, live orchestra matches, @WaffleHouse knife fights and MUCH more 🤼#TalesFromtheTerritories premieres tonight at 10pm on @VICETV. pic.twitter.com/9K0ovdIGh9 — Tales from the Territories (@DarkSideOfRing) October 4, 2022

Tonight…VICE TV keeps its TV WRESTLING voice alive as TALES FROM THE TERRITORIES at 10PM EDT. I appear on this episode and if you’re a wrestling fan…don’t miss it. @VICE @WSI_YouTube @rdore2000 @TruHeelHeat https://t.co/WLu4a0zKHb — 𝔻𝕣. 𝔻𝕦𝕥𝕔𝕙 (@DirtyDMantell) October 4, 2022

Enjoy! What a fascinating trip down memory lane…@MyWorldPod https://t.co/kI13DKhlpI — Jeff Jarrett (@RealJeffJarrett) October 4, 2022

The opening theme song for Tales From The Territories by @ango84 might be my favorite piece of music for anything I’ve been involved with. https://t.co/2jWnfXcdm3 — Jason Eisener (@jasoneisener) October 4, 2022