The Rock Involved In Producing “Who Killed WCW?” Docuseries For Vice TV

Dwyane “The Rock” Johnson’s Seven Bucks Productions team is working on another project, this time a new docuseries about WCW’s rise and fall.

According to Deadline, Rock and Dany Garcia, the founders of Seven Bucks Productions, will serve as executive producers on the project “Who Killed WCW?” Vice Studios Canada, in collaboration with Bell Media’s Crave, will produce the series.

The article stated that it “Will explore the complex factors that led to the promotion’s downfall, including management challenges, creative decisions, and the intense competition during the infamous Monday Night Wars. It will feature exclusive, in-depth interviews with wrestlers, executives, and insiders and will shed light never seen before on the personal stories and struggles of those who lived through the rise and fall of WCW.”

Ted Turner founded the promotion in 1988 after his Turner Broadcasting System acquired Jim Crockett Productions. It closed in 2001 and was bought by WWE.

Seven Bucks Productions previously worked on “Tales from the Territories” for the network, where Rock and Garcia also served as executive producers. Rock and Garcia will produce their next project with Hiram Garcia, Brian Gewirtz, Vice TV’s Lee Hoffman, Evan Husney, and Jason Eisener.

Vice Studios’ executive producers include Danny Gabai, Guillermo Garcia, and Paul Taylor. The show will premiere on June 4th.