The Rock & John Cena Comment On WWE Return To Touring

John Cena and The Rock took to Twitter this afternoon to hype up WWE’s return to the road week.

As reported earlier, WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon took to Twitter to issue a special message and video to the WWE Universe ahead of tomorrow’s return to touring for SmackDown in Houston, Texas.

The Rock responded this evening and congratulated Vince and the WWE Universe. Rock also talked about the importance of the live crowd. Rock wrote-

“Congratulations Vince and @wwe Universe on this big milestone. A live audience is and will always be the backbone of the pro wrestling industry. It’s what fuels our mana and I know what this means to all the wrestlers. Welcome back and as I always say, ‘move the crowd’ [microphone emoji] [muscle emoji]”

Cena said he’s happy for the Superstars, and called the WWE Universe the biggest Superstar in the company. He also said he will be watching very closely. Cena wrote-

“I’m so happy and excited for the @WWE Superstars and of course the BIGGEST superstar IN the #WWE… the @WWEUniverse! I’ll be watching very closely!”

