The Rock, who is now one of the co-owners of the XFL, announced that the football league will be returning in the Spring of 2022:

XFL returns SPRING 2022 🏈

As owners, we’re proud to champion our XFL players, coaches, cities and fans into an electrifying 2022 season!

It’s an uphill battle – but we’re hungry, humble and no one will outwork us.

A league of culture, passion & purpose. #XFL✊🏾#Spring2022 pic.twitter.com/jY0VWGj33Y

— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) October 1, 2020