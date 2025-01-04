The Rock Named Presenter For 2025 Golden Globes, Comments On Moana 2 Nomination

It has been announced that Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson will be appearing on-stage as one of the presenters at the 2025 Golden Globes

The Rock, took to Instagram to comment on the honor this week.

“We CHEE HOO’n all night this Sunday,” The Rock wrote. “As always, I’ll have fun presenting, but more importantly – having MOANA 2 nominated for Best Picture is so special and humbling, as it represents this global embrace of our Polynesian culture and people.”

He added, “As the character, “Maui” and producer this is a very cool and special night. We say it loud and proud..”

The 82nd annual Golden Globes airs on CBS and Paramount+ on January 5.