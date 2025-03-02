The Rock On Whether The Final Boss Is A Babyface Or A Heel

WWE legend “The Final Boss” The Rock, who made a huge impact at WWE Elimination Chamber last night as he left with John Cena and Travis Scott, appeared on the Elimination Chamber post-show media scrum to discuss several topics, including where last night’s angle ranks among the iconic angles in wrestling history.

Rock said, “What I felt tonight, and I’ve been a part of some really phenomenal pro-wrestling angles, and as a kid growing up, I’ve seen some amazing pro-wrestling angles. I felt like tonight stood beside all of those that were the iconic angles, so it was really incredible. Overall, I thought the performances by everybody across the board, all the women, all the men, they put it out there, and I’m very proud of them.”

On if the Final Boss is a heel or a babyface:

“The Final Boss is a lot of things. He’s a heel, he’s a babyface, but also, he’s one who doesn’t adhere to the typical pro-wrestling tropes that we find of, oh, a heel talks like this, or a babyface talks like this.”

On how he loves long term storytelling:

“I’m a long gamer, and I like long gaming, and I like creating with Paul, with Brian Gewirtz, and Maya Lasry, who is on my side of the team, and I like creating with Paul and his team as well. We’re long gamers.”

You can check out The Rock’s comments in the video below.

