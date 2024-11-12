The Rock On WWE WrestleMania XL: “I Had Such A Great Time”

2024 has been a big year for The Rock. He was appointed to the TKO Board of Directors in January before making his return to WWE on the February 2 episode of WWE SmackDown.

His WrestleMania XL plans changed before he joined up with Roman Reigns to defeat Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins on the first night. On the Raw episode following WrestleMania, he teased a match with Rhodes. His last appearance was at Bad Blood.

He is expected to participate in WrestleMania 41. While appearing on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon to promote “Red One” and “Moana 2,” Rock talked about his participation at Mania.

Rock said, “I had such a great time. Cody and Seth and Roman, it was just wild. I grew up in that world of pro wrestling. There’s nothing like when that music hits and the crowd goes crazy…..I grew up in the world of pro wrestling, and I followed the careers of my grandfather and my dad. My grandfather and my dad used to wrestle up here at [Madison Square Garden] in the ‘70s, and here I come along, not trying to screw anything up with their legacy. Then all of a sudden, the business has grown into what it’s grown into. TKO now owns WWE, and I have the honor of sitting on the board of TKO. What a full-circle moment. It’s crazy. I started with seven bucks, and now…it’s not seven bucks.”