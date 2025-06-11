The Rock Opens Up About Health Scares, Gut Issues, Avoiding Lifelong Heart Medication

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has revealed a series of recent personal health scares, including a troubling digestive issue and a potentially serious heart concern that initially had doctors recommending long-term medication. Speaking on The Dr. Mark Hyman Show, the WWE legend and global superstar shared how taking a proactive, data-driven approach ultimately helped him avoid unnecessary treatment—and inspired him to become a stronger advocate for men’s health.

Johnson began by discussing a major gut issue he experienced at the end of 2023, just before embarking on a demanding nine-month work schedule. “I got this gut issue,” he explained. “I’ve seen doctors and I can’t quite nail it. I can’t quite fix it. It’s in my digestion.” After working with Dr. Hyman and undergoing specific diagnostic tests, the root cause of the problem was found, and the symptoms were resolved within weeks.

The bigger scare, however, came during a routine cardiovascular workup. Johnson said that while most of his heart health looked fine, doctors noticed something potentially dangerous—what appeared to be plaque buildup in one of his arteries. “Everything looked great. Thank God. Knock on wood,” he said. “And then there was what looked to be… some stuff inside, like a build up of, like what they thought was plaque… in the circumflex… artery.”

The recommendation was immediate: get on a multi-month medication protocol. But Johnson hesitated, saying he had never taken medication and wanted more clarity before beginning treatment. That led to a critical phone call with Dr. Hyman, who advised caution and suggested they use a more advanced AI-powered scan before making any decisions.

The results of that second scan changed everything. “You sent it to your guy and then it came back… I remember when you told me, you said, ‘Hey, look, here’s the report from our… head cardiologist… He said, looks great. It is just an anatomical thing that’s happening back there. It’s not build up at all. Those valves look great. Come back in three years.’”

Now fully recovered and motivated, Johnson is using his story to encourage others—particularly men—to face their health head-on and not shy away from getting the right tests and information. “When it comes to health stuff, and this idea of sometimes looking into the hood can make you feel vulnerable, maybe a little bit weak… We shy away from that,” he said. “The alternative is you don’t. And we know what the pathology is to that.”

Johnson also reflected on the painful memory of his grandfather, “High Chief” Peter Maivia, who died of cancer at 45 after refusing to seek treatment. For Johnson, being proactive is now about more than his own wellbeing—it’s about giving back to his family. “Your health is a gift to your kids… it’s the best gift that we can give,” he said, urging listeners to rely on data, not internet noise, when making decisions about their health.

Listen to the full interview and hear The Rock’s story in his own words below:



