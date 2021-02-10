The Rock Opens Up About His Family Getting Covid-19

In an interview with Cigar Aficionado, The Rock talked about him and his family getting Covid-19 this past Summer:

“In a 24-hour period, it had spread so quickly to our nanny, our nanny’s teenage kids, her husband. Myself and my two-year-old daughter, we were the last ones standing until the very end, but of course we both tested positive. We were on the fortunate end for something that has been so traumatic to the world. We got through it.”

Back in the Summer, The Rock said it was “one of the most challenging and difficult” times that his family had to go through.