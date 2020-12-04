The Rock Partners With Ice Cream Brand For Holiday Alcohol Flavors

The Rock is releasing his second collection of holiday ice creams for the Salt & Straw ice cream company. The former WWE Champion purchased a stake in the company last year.

The new limited edition Dwanta Claus’ Teremana Spiked Eggnog ice cream is made with booze from his own Teremana tequila company. People Magazine described the flavor as a “sweet, silky, frozen custard mixed with amontillado sherry, nutmeg and a hint of salt.” The special eggnog flavor can be purchased on its own, or as a part of the Dwanta Claus Naughty, Nice & Spiked pint five-pack. The pack also includes Salt & Straw’s classic Double Fold Vanilla, Chocolate Gooey Brownie, and the return of last year’s Naughty & Nice Duo – I Saw Mommy Kissing Dwanta Claus (chocolate chip cookie dough and milk chocolate caramel fudge swirled into a whiskey ice cream base) and The Rock’n Around The Christmas Tree (spruce ice cream filled with gooey frosted brownies, raspberry jam, red & green glacé cherries).

The pack can be purchased for $65, and features pint labels that are handwritten by The Rock himself. Rock’s team is donating $1 from each eggnog pint sold through December 31 to Chef Jose Andres’ World Central Kitchen’s Restaurants for the People program. Rock’s Teremana Tequila will also match every $1 donated.

“Dwanta Claus is back to spread delicious holiday cheer with my friends at Salt & Straw and it’s getting boozy,” Rock said in a press release. “We had some fun creating our new Teremana Tequila infused flavor and more importantly, we are honored to support the incredible work done at World Central Kitchen and their efforts to end hunger and poverty. May your cheat meals be merry, spiked and bright this holiday season!”

Rock also shared a video on Instagram and wrote about the new release. “BEST ice cream in the world,” he wrote. “These Dwanta @saltandstraw flavors are INSANE!!!! Especially our NEW TOP SELLING @teremana SPIKED EGG NOG ICE CREAM ** And for every pint sold, we’re donating $1 to @wckitchen to combat family hunger — and @teremana will match that $1. Dwanta’s Ice cream packs will be completely sold out very soon, so get your packs NOW for the holidays THANK YOU guys and enjoy your ice cream… and orgasmic experience. Love, Naughty Dwanta”