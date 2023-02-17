The Rock Pays Tribute to Jerry Jarrett and Tells Jeff Jarrett to Stay Strong (Video)

WWE Legend Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson took to Instagram today to pay tribute to legendary promoter Jerry Jarrett, who died on Tuesday at the age of 80 after a battle with esophageal cancer.

Rock posted the video below, thanking the legendary Memphis Wrestling promoter for everything he did for his family, including hiring WWE Hall of Famer Rocky Johnson during a difficult period in the 1980s. Rock also expressed gratitude to Jarrett for assisting him with his own career. He attributed Memphis’s strong influence on his career to Jarrett.

Rock expressed his condolences to Jeff Jarrett, Karen Jarrett, and the family in the video.

Rock captioned the video with, “RIP Jerry Jarret [dove emoji] You were good to my dad when he was having a hard time catching a break. I’ll never forget it. You were also good to me when I had $7 bucks in my pocket. I’ll never forget it. Thank you for taking care of my family. Stay strong Jeff. I understand the pain brother. ‘Son’s of wrestlers’ What a life. What an impact he had. What a business he loved. #jerryjarrett #cwa #uswa #memphis”

The full post is available below: