The Rock Posts Trailer For Animated Movie “DC League Of Super Pets”

Former WWE Champion Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has released the trailer for his upcoming animated film – DC League of Super Pets.

It was previously announced that Rock would voice the character of Krypto The Super-Dog, who is Superman’s best friend. Rock’s Seven Bucks Productions is also producing the film. Rock took to Twitter today to hype the movie and reveal the trailer.

“Meet Krypto, the Super-Dog and Superman’s best friend. And his crime-fighting #DCLeagueOfSuperPets. Here to sit, stay and save the world. If you think the JUSTICE LEAGUE is bad ass, just wait til you see… DC LEAGUE OF SUPER PETS Coming MAY 20 2022 [collision symbol emoji] @SevenBucksProd a [high voltage emoji],” he wrote.

DC League of Super Pets will be released on May 20, 2022. The film also features Kevin Hart, Kate McKinnon, Keanu Reeves, Diego Luna, John Krasinski, Vanessa Bayer, and Natasha Lyonne.

Stay tuned for more. Below is Rock’s full tweet with the trailer:

Meet Krypto, the Super-Dog and Superman’s best friend. And his crime-fighting #DCLeagueOfSuperPets

Here to sit, stay and save the world. If you think the JUSTICE LEAGUE is bad ass, just wait til you see… DC LEAGUE OF SUPER PETS

Coming MAY 20 2022💥@SevenBucksProd

a⚡️ pic.twitter.com/FOF58UcyAR — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) November 23, 2021