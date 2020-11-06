The Rock Praises and Thanks Chris Jericho

In a post on Instagram, The Rock gave praise to Chris Jericho:
“Cool wrestling history on this day in 2001 ✊🏾
I became 8X @wwe heavyweight champ – wrestling one of the all time greats, @chrisjerichofozzy.
Chris and I had phenomenal matches all around the world (including one electrifying night in JAPAN 🇯🇵 and one unforgettable night in HAWAII ❤️). Thank you for “the honors”, my brother.
Proudly cut my teeth and made my bones in the wild world of pro wrestling – learned some great, invaluable lessons I apply today for success in my business.
And life🩸💪🏾
#peopleschamp4L ✊🏾”
