The Rock Praises and Thanks Chris Jericho

In a post on Instagram, The Rock gave praise to Chris Jericho:

“Cool wrestling history on this day in 2001 ✊🏾

I became 8X @wwe heavyweight champ – wrestling one of the all time greats, @chrisjerichofozzy.

Chris and I had phenomenal matches all around the world (including one electrifying night in JAPAN 🇯🇵 and one unforgettable night in HAWAII ❤️). Thank you for “the honors”, my brother.

Proudly cut my teeth and made my bones in the wild world of pro wrestling – learned some great, invaluable lessons I apply today for success in my business.

And life🩸💪🏾

#peopleschamp4L ✊🏾”