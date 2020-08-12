The Rock Ranks At The Top Of Forbes’ List For 2020’s Highest Paid Actors

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has topped their list of the highest paid actors of 2020, according to a report from Forbes. The dates run from June 1st, 2019 to June 1st, 2020. The Rock reportedly earned $87.5 million and much of that came from his Netflix film, Red Notice. He made $23.5 million from that alone.

Ryan Reynolds came in with $71.5 million, while Mark Wahlberg earned $58 million. Ben Affleck made $55 million and and Vin Diesel made $54 million.

The Rock also topped the list in 2019, earning $89.4 million.