The Rock Reacts To Cody Rhodes Crying On WWE RAW: “Are You F*cking Kidding Me?”

During this week’s episode of WWE RAW, Cody Rhodes cut a promo in which he talked about possibly defeating Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal title. During the promo, Rhodes became emotional and stated, “My mother. She is the only one I got left. And I can’t hand it to Dusty Rhodes, but I certainly can hand it to Michelle Rubio.”

In a video posted to his social media accounts, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson responded, “Are you f*cking kidding me? You start fucking crying. You start crying. That’s how you respond. No wonder all your fans are crybabies, Cody. ‘I can’t give the belt to Dusty, but I could give it to my mama. I could give it to my mommy. My mommy.’ Sh*t the fuck up.”

“You ain’t given that title to your mama. That title is going to remain around the waist of Roman Reigns. But here’s what’s going to happen at WrestleMania… The Rock wants your mama to have a front row seat. Mama Rhodes, The Rock is talking to you. Yeah. Now you’re in The Rock’s crosshairs.”

The Rock stated that he will give Cody’s mother his weightlifting belt instead of Reigns’ belt.

Rock said, “I’m going to take this belt, Mama Rhodes. And I’m going to WHOOP your son. I’m going to WHOOP him like a dog. I’m going to whip the piss out of him. I’m going to whip the blood out of him. I’m going to get all his blood on this belt. And all his sweat on this belt, is what I’m going to do. I’m going to WHOOP him and WHOOP. In front of the world. Now, I’m going to take this belt, Mama Rhodes, full of your son’s blood. And then I’m going to hand it to you in front of the world. And I’m going to say, here you go, Mama Rhodes. You’re going to be crying just like your son. Just like all of his Cody crybaby fans. Because you’re all a bunch of crybabies. You’re going to be crying.”

“I’m gonna look at your son who’s gonna be in the middle of the ring bleeding, crying. Look at all his Cody crybaby fans and tell them off is a direction you can f*ck. And that’s how you end a story. And that is how Cody Rhodes, your story is gonna end at WrestleMania, boy. Crying in a pool of your own blood. This belt sitting in your mama’s lap. And Mama Rhodes, don’t worry. There’s two things that you can do about it. Nothing and like it. Cody Rhodes, at WrestleMania, your story is going to end. Courtesy of Roman Reigns and courtesy of your nightmare, The Rock, the final boss.”

