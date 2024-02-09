The Rock Reacts To His Daughter Ava Receiving Death Threats From WWE Fans Over Cody Rhodes Situation

As PWMania.com previously reported, The Rock’s daughter Ava deactivated her Twitter/X account after receiving death threats from enraged WWE fans over him allegedly taking Cody Rhodes’ spot against Roman Reigns at WWE Wrestlemania 40.

In an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Rock commented on the situation.

He said, “She’s feeling it too [fan backlash]… Oh yeah, Cody’s gotta finish his story… By the way, she’s also got death threats. It’s crazy… C’mon guys, we’re all in this thing, and by the way, what happens in the middle of the ring and on these storylines, don’t forget that, again inside baseball, outside the ring, we all talk. We all can figure this thing out while working together.”

