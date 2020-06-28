The Rock Reacts To WWE On FOX Asking Fans To Choose Between Him And Steve Austin

The WWE on FOX Twitter account polled fans to choose between The Great One and Stone Cold Steve Austin as the greatest of all-time. The Rock responded to the tweet, saying the actual greatest of all time is “Downtown Bruno,” the nickname of former wrestler and manager Harvey Wippleman, for housing him when he was broke.

The Rock wrote, “In wrestling? Easy answer; when I was 15 (broke & evicted) this man let me live with him in Nashville 🙏🏾 Downtown Bruno. Most don’t know who Bruno is but a few do. My brother @steveaustinBSR comes in a very close 2nd Rolling on the floor laughing. Cheers to life’s wild and unpredictable journey.”