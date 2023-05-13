The Rock Returning To The Fast & Furious Franchise

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson has returned to the Fast and Furious franchise, despite previously stating that he was done with the series.

During a 2021 CNN interview, Johnson recalled a “firm yet cordial” meeting in which he informed Vin Diesel that he would not be returning for another film.

According to The Wrap, the former WWE Champion will appear in a post-credits scene in Fast X, which will be released next Friday, May 19.

Johnson’s character, Luke Hobbs, first appeared in Fast Five in 2011 and has since appeared in Fast & Furious 6, Furious 7, and The F8 of the Furious.

Hobbs was also played by Johnson in the 2019 spin-off Fast and Furious: Hobbs and Shaw.