The Rock Reveals A Sneak Peek At His New PR3 Sneakers

The Rock and Under Armour are preparing to release his next shoe, the Project Rock 3’s.

Rock and Under Armour have found major success together since launching their first Project Rock collections in 2016.

The PR3’s will be released on Thursday, August 27. Rock took to Instagram this week and posted a sneak peek at his new kicks.

“We progress, we raise the bar and we kick ass – together [muscle emoji] [fist emoji] Excited to give you a sneak peek – for the first time ever, THE OFFICIAL @projectrock PR3’s [shoe emoji] Gym testing them out to the bone because when it meets my standards — it’s ready for YOU @underarmour’s #1 selling shoe and my best training shoe to date. Innovation. Technology. Intensity. Next level workout type shit. #PR3 #August27 #GameChanger,” he wrote.

Below is Rock’s full Instagram video post: