The Rock Reveals How Much His First Wrestling Paycheck Was

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson discussed how much money he made when he started in the wrestling business during an appearance on The Pivot podcast.

“My first paycheck, in wrestling, my first paycheck was $40. That’s what our guarantee was. This was before WWE. As you’re starting out, I wasn’t ready for WWE. I made my bones down in Tennessee. I wrestled down there, USWA, everybody came through there, Jerry ‘The King’ Lawler, everybody who became somebody went through there, and that’s where you made your bones and cut your teeth. The guarantee, every night, was $40. Didn’t matter where you were at on the card, that was your guarantee.

Additional money, there was the intermission and we’d go to the gimmick table. We’d have our polaroids. Anyone who wanted to take a Polaroid, you’d sign it, $5. Take [the photo], $5. Sign it, $10. That’s how we made additional money. On a good night, I could make maybe $80.”

The Rock also commented on pro wrestling saving his relationship with daughter Ava of WWE NXT. Click here to read more.



(h/t to Jeremy Lambert for the transcription)