The Rock Reveals That He Tested Positive For Covid-19

In a video published to Instagram, The Rock announced that he along with his wife and two baby daughters recently tested positive for Covid-19. The Rock stated that “this has been one of the most challenging and difficult things we have ever had to endure as a family.” Rock said there is positive news as they are now on the “other end of it” and they are healthy.

Rock noted that they got Covid-19 from close family members despite being disciplined about being careful. Later in the video, Rock gave advice on how to stay safe.

The Rock added this message with his video:

“Stay disciplined.

Boost your immune system.

Commit to wellness.

Wear your mask.

Protect your family.

Be strict about having people over your house or gatherings.

Stay positive.

And care for your fellow human beings.”