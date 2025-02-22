The Rock Reveals WWE WrestleMania 42 Announcement Was Originally Set For Super Bowl

TKO Board Director Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson appeared on the post-WWE Smackdown press conference immediately following the show to discuss various topics, including how the announcement of WWE WrestleMania 42 coming to New Orleans was originally planned to take place at the Super Bowl.

The Rock said, “We were — and I’ll share this with you. We were going to be part of the Super Bowl and make the announcement at the Super Bowl that we were coming here to New Orleans. We had a couple of hiccups that we couldn’t make that happen. But in any event, we’re here now and the improvements made to the Dome played a great factor into what we’re doing.”

You can check out The Rock’s comments in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)