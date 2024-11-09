The Rock Says He Will “Always Go Back” To WWE When There Is An Opportunity

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, who last appeared on WWE television at Bad Blood, spoke with LadBible.com and discussed his future with the company as a member of the TKO Board of Directors.

“Any opportunity I can to go back and not only make appearances, but help to expand the company, whether domestically or globally, I always go back. It’s also part of my obligation that I happily do.”

“I came along in the 90s and wrestled for Vince [McMahon] into the 2000s, so there’s some real connective tissue that goes back generations, and for that I will forever be grateful, because it provided me a platform and a way to express myself in ways that nothing else would allow, other than acting. So the opportunity for me to become a director, sit on the board, take that position, is just another way that I could help the company grow.”