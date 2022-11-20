The Rock Says He Wishes He Could Have Had WWE Showdown Against “Macho Man” Randy Savage

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson vs. “Macho Man” Randy Savage.

It never happened inside the squared circle, but “The Great One” wishes it had.

The WWE legend took to social media after his workout in the “Iron Paradise” this weekend and shared a photo of himself wearing a pair of sunglasses similar to those worn by the late WWE Hall of Fame icon, along with a quick message about how he always wanted to have a match against him.

“That’s a Saturday wrap,” Rock’s post began. “Another ones bites the dust in the Iron Paradise.”

Rock continued, “Feelin’ Macho in my “Ohhhh Yeah” shades. (Savage was always my dream match as it would’ve been an honor to share the squared circle with him.)”

Check out the photo of The Rock in his “Ohhhh Yeah” shades via the post embedded below courtesy of the official Instagram page of the WWE legend and Hollywood star.