The Rock Says His Daughter Simone Is “A Badass In The Ring” (Video)

Earlier this year it was announced that Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s oldest daughter, 18-year-old Simone Johnson, has begun her in-ring training at the WWE Performance Center.

In his interview on Access, Johnson proudly spoke about his daughter getting into the pro wrestling business.

“Yes, I’m very proud of Simone,” Johnson honorably mentioned. “She’s my oldest daughter. She’s 18-years-old. It’s so cool. I’m so proud of her because you know that world, it’s a difficult world, not only to be in but to make it in. It’s also doubly difficult when you’re a woman.

“She goes in there and not only has big shoes to fill, and is aware of our family name, but she also has this desire to create her own path, which is the best part about it. Also, she goes in humble, hungry and is a student every day. She just wants to learn. She’s bada-s. Yes, she kicks a-s.!”