The Rock Sends Message To The WWE Universe Following Bad Blood

WWE legend Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson made his highly anticipated return at the conclusion of Saturday night’s Bad Blood main event. After the show, The Rock cut a promo on his Instagram.

The video features the Final Boss ranting about the ‘bullshit’ that has been happening in WWE in the last six months. Rock also continued to talk trash while noting that he loves Dusty Rhodes and hates his son. The Rock also took a shot at John Cena and said Steve Austin was his “boy”.

The Rock said, “Here’s what the Final Boss is thinking is right now. Is the Final Boss pissed? Is The Final Boss happy? Is he somewhere down the middle? Well the Final Boss says this. The Rock is feeling a lot of things about what he just witnessed. You keep that camera rolling. The Final Boss is feeling a lot of things, and you know why? Because there’s been a bunch of bullshit that’s been going on in the past six months! You want to know how the Final Boss is feeling about all of that? The Final Boss will tell you. But the Final Boss will tell you when the Final Boss is ready for you to know.”

You can check out The Rock’s post below.