The Rock Set For WWE Raw’s Netflix Premiere, Another Star Rumored

The highly anticipated premiere episode of WWE Raw on Netflix is set for January 6th at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, featuring a star-studded lineup that includes Roman Reigns, Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, CM Punk, and John Cena.

WWE is expected to stack the show with major names and matches to make a strong debut on the streaming platform. According to Dr. Chris Featherstone, who has reported several breaking stories, WWE plans to feature CM Punk in a marquee match against Seth Rollins on the premiere episode.

Adding to the excitement, WrestleVotes noted during a recent Backstage Pass Q&A that The Rock is believed to be scheduled for the event, fueling speculation about his long-awaited return. Additionally, WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels is rumored to make a special appearance, making this a must-watch event for fans.

“Well, I don’t know, are you counting Rock as a surprise? Are you counting John Cena as a surprise? They’ll both be there. I wouldn’t be surprised if Steve Austin showed up. I heard Shawn Michaels may make an appearance. Anybody that they have under a legends deal and is healthy enough to be in Los Angeles, I would expect to be there.”

