The Rock Set To Make Major Announcement On Tonight’s WWE SmackDown

Speculation has been running wild about The Rock appearing on tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans—and now, The Great One has all but confirmed it.

In the comments section of his Instagram post, The Rock left a cryptic but explosive message:

“The Final Boss is coming to handle business, deliver a big beautiful gift to the city of New Orleans, and fuck up a certain someone’s life with the Final Boss gospel. #smackdown.”

While The Rock is not currently scheduled to wrestle at WrestleMania 41, sources have indicated that the situation remains fluid—meaning if he feels ready, a match could still happen.

Additionally, WrestleVotes has reported that The Rock is expected to announce the location for WrestleMania 42, which is rumored to take place at the Superdome in New Orleans next year.

With The Rock hyping his return and hinting at major business in New Orleans, all eyes will be on SmackDown to see what unfolds.