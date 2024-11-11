The Rock Sets The Record Straight About Water Bottle Rumor

The Rock has a lot going on between his business ventures and his film career. He also needs to work hard in the gym to stay in peak condition. As a result, he must reduce his spending in areas where he can, such as the restroom.

Earlier this year, The Wrap reported that The Rock would arrive up to eight hours late and pee in water bottles to avoid wasting time while filming “Red One.” During an interview with GQ (via Variety), The Rock affirmed that both claims are genuine but took the time to explain them.

“Yeah, that happens,” The Rock stated. “But not that amount, by the way. That was a bananas amount. That’s crazy. Ridiculous.”

Regarding peeing in bottles, Rock responded, “Yeah. That happens…I’ve said a thousand times: ‘Hey, I’m here. Come and ask me. And I’ll tell you the truth.’”

Chris Evans, who co-starred in “Red One” with Rock, said that Rock distributed a total of $100,000 to various staff members. J.K. Simmons, Lucy Liu, Kiernan Shipka, Bonnie Hunt, Kristofer Hivju, Nick Kroll, Mary Elizabeth Ellis, and Wesley Kimmel all appear in the film.

“Red One” is scheduled to open in theaters on November 15. It’s directed by Jake Kasdan, who worked with The Rock on “Jumanji,” and written by Chris Morgan, who collaborated with The Rock on the Fast and Furious spinoff film “Hobbs & Shaw.”