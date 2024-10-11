The Rock Shares Backstage Video Of His WWE Bad Blood Return

The Rock has released behind-the-scenes footage showing his surprise return in the closing moments of the WWE Bad Blood 2024 premium live event earlier this month.

“The Final Boss. The Final Backstage Walk. Minutes before surprising the sold out Atlanta crowd – I start feeling the energy and mana as soon as I start to walk to my holding position,” The Rock wrote via X. “Sounds crazy but it’s hard to contain, and this shit starts getting emotional.”

He continued, “Connection is real. Love U back. Grateful man. ~ The Final Boss of WWE.”