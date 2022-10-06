The Rock Shares Emotional Moment With Fan Who Gave Him WWE Belt to Sign

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson kicked off his Black Adam Global Tour earlier this week in Mexico City. The DC film will be released in theatres on Friday, October 21.

The Rock was greeted by a packed house at the historic Museo Diego Rivera Anahuacalli Temple to kick off his Black Adam tour. When one fan presented The Rock with a replica WWE Title belt to sign, the fan broke down in tears.

The Rock signed the man’s autograph and shook his hand. He shared an Instagram photo of the moment and expressed gratitude for the support.

“Tears of joy and gratitude. Ain’t nothing wrong with that, brother. Appreciate the love. Love U back,” Rock wrote with the photo.

Rock then shared a video of the encounter and admitted to being moved by it.

“An emotional night. Lots of tears of joy. Even my cold, dark soul gets a little emotional when I see people start to break and cry. It’s a beautiful thing. THANK YOU MEXICO [Mexico flag emoji] I love you back [heart emoji],” Rock wrote with the video.

You can see the photo and video below.

The remaining dates on Rock’s Black Adam promotional tour are listed below, along with related Instagram posts from Mexico City: