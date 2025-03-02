The Rock Shares What He Told John Cena After WWE Elimination Chamber

WWE legend “The Final Boss” The Rock, who made a huge impact at WWE Elimination Chamber last night as he left with John Cena and Travis Scott, appeared on the Elimination Chamber post-show media scrum to discuss several topics, including how he and Cena discussed being flexible if the crowd pushed them into a different direction.

Rock said, “This crowd tonight was exceptional. And without getting too far into the weeds, we had discussed, hey, let’s be prepared with how this crowd is going to be, because when you go into something like this, this crowd tonight, they’re waiting, they know something is going to happen, it’s building up, we have the Elimination Chamber, all these matches that we have put together, that we have advertised, but then at the end, is our number one hero going to give his soul to the Final Boss. What’s going to happen? And so we had all collectively discussed, let’s be prepared, if the crowd goes this way, don’t stay on track, don’t be rigid, let’s be flexible, and let’s just see. I had to do that with Hogan when we had our match. For those that don’t know, we had a big match at WrestleMania 18, I was the big babyface at that time, Hogan was the big heel, the moment we locked up, crowd turned, and at that time, I think there were about 60,000 people here, I think the setup was different, and I became the heel within two minutes of the match, so I had to adjust, Hogan and I. So we went into tonight being flexible, amenable, let’s see if we have to shift and turn. This crowd tonight was unbelievable.”

On what he told John Cena tonight after the show:

“I told him as he left, by the way, he flew in today, this morning, from Budapest, he’s flying out right now to Africa to continue, so that’s a level of commitment. And I told him as he left, I said, we say two things in our wrestling vernacular. He said, ‘Hey, thank you for the house’, and I said, ‘I’m proud of you’. It’s a big deal.”

On what his Waffle House order is:

“A dozen eggs, but only 10 egg whites, two whole eggs, do the hash browns, I’ll do the waffle, scattered, smothered, covered.”

You can check out The Rock’s comments in the video below.

