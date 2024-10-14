The Rock Slams Reports That He Isn’t Going To WWE WrestleMania 41 As “BS”

The Rock has responded to a report about his WWE WrestleMania 41 status following his surprise appearance at WWE Bad Blood PLE.

Following WrestleMania 40, it was expected that a showdown with Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes would take place next year. Rock showed up following the Bad Blood main event, in which Rhodes and Roman Reigns defeated Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu. Rock appeared, counted 1, 2, and 3 before leaving.

As previously reported by WrestleVotes, a triple threat match featuring Rock, Reigns, and Rhodes is planned for WrestleMania 41. However, Dave Meltzer reported in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Rock is not scheduled for WrestleMania 41 next April and has stated that he will be unable to participate in the match.

According to the report, no specific reason was provided beyond being “told that different reasons were given to different people.” According to one source, if Rock does a match, he goes all in, but the story is that his schedule is too hectic and he can’t commit to doing it properly.

As seen below, Rock responded in an Instagram comment to his post, saying, “Don’t believe any of that bull****.”