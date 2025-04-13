The Rock Sparks Speculation After Wearing NJPW Shirt

WWE legend and TKO President Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson created a buzz in the wrestling world after posting a video on his Instagram account wearing a New Japan Pro-Wrestling (NJPW) shirt.

The Rock captioned the video, “Slightly intellectually intimidated, but keeping faith alive,” which led to immediate speculation among fans and wrestling insiders.

At this time, there is no confirmation on whether Johnson wearing the NJPW shirt is simply a fashion choice or if it could hint at a potential partnership between WWE and NJPW. It’s worth noting that NJPW currently maintains an active working relationship with AEW.

As of now, no official statement has been made by WWE, NJPW, or TKO regarding any collaboration. More details will be reported as they become available.