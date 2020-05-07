The Rock Starring In “Ball & Chain” Movie

Former WWE Champion The Rock is set to star in “Ball and Chain” with actress Emily Blunt, according to Deadline. The movie is based on a four-part comic book published in 1999. Rock and Blunt will play a bickering couple who receive super powers that only work if they can learn to put aside their differences, and work together.

There’s still no word yet on when production will begin due to the coronavirus pandemic, but Emily V. Gordon is writing the script. Kevin Misher is producing the film, along with Rock’s Seven Bucks Productions company. Several studios are bidding for the distribution, and it looks like the movie may end up on Netflix. Rock and Blunt previously starred in Disney’s “Jungle Cruise” together.

Below is the “Ball and Chain” description from the four-part comic book that was released in 1999:

“Edgar and Mallory Bulson have decided to throw in the towel. That was the plan anyway, until a mysterious meteor bathed the battling couple in extraterrestrial energies that gave them super-powers. Will their newfound abilities be enough to make their marriage work?”