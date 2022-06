WWE Superstar Tamina Snuka was surprised with a new home by his cousin, WWE Legend Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

On Thursday, The Great One surprised Tamina with her new dream home, just a few weeks after he shocked his mother Ata Johnson with hers.

Rock shared a video of the unveiling on Instagram, along with a message about why he admires Tamina.

Rock’s full Tamina post is below, as well as his mother’s posts from earlier this month, including the revelation of her “SmackDown Room”: